Lucknow will be in action against Chennai looking to bounce back after the defeat they suffered at the hands of Bangalore in a game marred by ill temper showcased by both sets of players. Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir was involved in a heated argument with Virat Kohli leading to unpleasant scenes. The hosts will hope the squad do not lose focus from the ultimate prize which is winning the game of cricket and let their skills do the talking. They are third in the standings and a win should see them go level on points with Gujrat. Opponents Chennai Super Kings head into the clash on the back of two defeats and they will be under a bit of pressure here. Lucknow Super Giants versus Chennai Super Kings will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 3:30 PM IST. Krunal Pandya to Lead Lucknow Super Giants in KL Rahul's Absence: Report.

K L Rahul is under the supervision of the BCCI medical team who have taken matter in their own hands. His hip flexor problem could see him miss a few games for Lucknow and there is not much information from the Lucknow camp for this issue. The team has had a few batting debacles so far and needs a quick fix considering they face Chennai next. Kyle Mayers is they key player for them for his ability to score quickly in the powerplays.

Chennai was unsuccessful in defending 200 versus Punjab and this has out their bowling unit under a lot of duress. Tushar Deshpande has been amongst the wickets but his economy rate has been on the higher side. The batting looks sorted though with the likes of Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane in rich vein of form.

LSG vs CSK Match 45 of TATA IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants will be hosting Chennai Super Kings in their next match fixture in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 3. The game will take place in Ekana Stadium, Lucknow and has a starting time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of LSG vs CSK Match 45 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of LSG vs CSK Match 45 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the GT vs DC match. Chennai looks the favourites to win this game and end their losing streak.

