Although the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game at the Ekana Stadium during the IPL 2023 got in limelight because of all the wrong reasons, it saw a low scoring thriller with a lot of events on it's way. One of them being LSG captain KL Rahul getting injured. During the first innings, when RCB were setting up a total, KL sprinted behind one of the drives of Faf du Plessis, but soon felt something pulled around his hip flexor and hamstring and collapsed immediately. He looked in great pain and limped off the ground with the physio's help. It was not expected that he would come out for batting but he did come out after the fall of the ninth wicket, although it didn't look like he could swing his bat freely and struggled to even walk. KL Rahul Suffers Injury While Fielding, Lucknow Super Giants Captain Seen in Considerable Pain; Walks Out of Field During LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

LSG are set to lock horns with CSK on May 3, Wednesday at the Ekana Stadium in a day game. Although KL Rahul's scan reports are yet to arrive, it is almost certain that he won't lead LSG in this game or take part in it. His injury looks bad as of now and will be taken over by NCA as he is a centrally contracted player of BCCI. Rahul's further participation in the tournament seems uncertain as of now. Amidst this, report emerges with the suggestion that despite having players like Nicholas Pooran or Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, a senior member of the team with leadership experience of Baroda in domestic cricket, is all set to lead LSG in Rahul's absence. He led them in the previous game too when Rahul went off the field early in the game.

