Delhi Capitals (DC) will be taking the field against neighbours, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. Rishabh Pant and Co. will aim for their second win of IPL 2024 in the City of Nawabs. Ahead of the clash let's take a look at the top 5 players who can change the course of the match.

Tristan Stubbs (DC)

Tristan Stubbs (Photo Credit: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

A young rising star, Tristan Stubbs has shown incredibly capitalised on his opportunities with the bat. The power hitter has amassed 174 runs in five matches at an average of 58. He has been fabulous in high-pressure situations and is scoring at a blistering strike rate of 193.33. Stubbs’ strike rate, meanwhile, goes up to 265 in the death overs which is the best for any batter in this edition of the IPL.

Quinton de Kock (LSG)

Quinton de Kock (Photo credit: Twitter @LucknowIPL)

The South African batter had a few strong games with his bat during the competition, but he lacks consistency. However, the southpaw has scored 325 runs in 10 innings versus DC, with an average of 36.1 and a strikeout percentage of 140.70.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran (Photo credit: JioCinema)

The West Indian keeper hitter has been in excellent form throughout the competition. Nicholas Pooran is now the team's leading run scorer, with 178 runs in four innings. His record versus the Capitals will inspire LSG supporters and management even more.

Rishabh Pant (DC)

Rishabh Pant (Image: Indian Premier League)

Rishabh Pant's comeback has solidified the middle order, thanks to his consistent run-scoring. The skipper is the third top scorer for the team in IPL 2024 with 153 runs. Pant has slammed two fifties in five matches and is known for his match-winning abilities.

Khaleel Ahmed (DC)

Khaleel Ahmed (Photo Credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Khaleel Ahmed has been DC's in-form bowler with a knack for picking wickets upfront and the second-best economy (6.9 RPO) in the powerplay. He has bagged seven wickets in IPL 2024 and is our leading wicket-taker. The left-arm pacer is among the three bowlers who have bowled a maiden over this season.