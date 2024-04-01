Five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 14th fixture of the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Before the two teams clash for IPL bragging rights, here’s a look at the players from both sides to watch out for. IPL 2024: MI v RR Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch to Free Live Streaming Online.

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag hammered an unbeaten 45-ball 84 against the Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday. His innings included seven boundaries and six maximums.

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma scored a magnificent fifty in the last match against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The left-hander smashed 64 runs in 34 balls, with two fours and three sixes.

Nandre Burger

Nandre Burger snapped two wickets in his spell of three overs and conceded 29 runs in the spell in the last match against Delhi Capitals. He took the wickets of Mitchell Marsh and Ricky Bhui in the same over.

Tim David

Mumbai Indians right-hand batter Tim David played a quickfire knock in his last match against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. He played an unbeaten knock of 42 runs from just 22 balls which was laced with three sixes and two fours.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed two wickets in his spell of three overs and conceded just 19 runs in the spell in the last match against the Delhi Capitals. He took the wickets of Rishabh Pant and Abhishek Porel.