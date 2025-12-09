The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction player list. A total of 350 cricketers will go under the IPL 2026 mini auction. The 2026 Auction will be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on December 16. A total of 1390 cricketers registered their names for the IPL 2026 Auction. You can download the list of players in pdf format for free here. The list includes 238 uncapped players, comprising 224 Indian and 14 overseas cricketers. When is IPL 2026 Auction? Know Date, Time in IST and Venue of Indian Premier League Players’ Bidding Event.

Serial Number Capped/Uncapped Players Number of Players 1 Capped Indian 16 2 Capped Overseas 96 3 Uncapped Indian 224 4 Uncapped Overseas 14 Total 12

A total of 77 slots are to be filled, with 31 available for overseas cricketers in the upcoming auction. INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price for the IPL 2026 Auction, with 40 cricketers opting to be part of the highest reserve price bracket. IPL 2026 Released Players: Check List of Players Released By All 10 Franchises Ahead of Indian Premier League Auction.

Sr No Reserve Price in INR No. of Players 1 2 Crore 40 2 1.5 crore 9 3 1.25 crore 4 4 1 crore 17 5 75 lakhs 43 6 50 lakhs 4 7 40 lakhs 7 8 30 lakhs 227 Total 350

The IPL 2026 Auction will take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with the event starting at 2:30 PM IST. KKR heads into the IPL 2026 Auction with the most purse, while MI have the least amount in its bank account.

