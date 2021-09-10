On the evening of May 16, 2012, Sunil Narine (3.1-0-15-4) ran through the Mumbai Indians middle order at their home venue, in Wankhede Stadium. Kolkata Knight Riders won by 32 runs despite scoring only 140/7. Over the course of the tournament, Narine would establish himself as one of the stars of the format. However, during the course of the match, KKR co-owner Shahrukh Khan got into a ‘scuffle and exchange’ with an officer at the ground. The allegations also included him being in inebriated state as well as using foul language in front of minors. IPL Controversies- Part 11: Kochi Tuskers Kerala Terminated in 2011.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) banned Shahrukh, a Mumbai resident, from entering the ground for five years. IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla intervened, putting the ban on hold until BCCI took a call.

Shahrukh hit back. ‘I was being bullied, I was angry but I was not drunk,’ he said, refusing to apologise. His children were ‘physically manhandled in the name of security’, he added.

In October 2016, the Mumbai Police concluded that Shahrukh was not drunk during the incident; nor did he use profanities in front of minors. IPL Controversies- Part 10: The Gabriella Pasqualotto Chronicles in 2011.

Earlier, on April 8, Rajasthan Royals had defeated Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The television cameras had caught Shahrukh smoking in the stands. Shortly after the MCA ban, Jaipur Police served summons to him on the grounds that he had been seen smoking in public. The summons was sent based on a complaint lodged by Anand Singh Rathore, a resident of Jaipur. Shahrukh got away with a hundred-rupee fine.

