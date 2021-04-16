Gabriella Pasqualotto was one of 40 South African cheerleaders in the 2011 Indian Premier League. She was working with Mumbai Indians for the season. During the tournament, she tweeted about her experience from the handle @IPLGirl, and upon a subsequent invitation, on Alternative Cricket. IPL Controversies- Part 3: Racism Allegations by Punjab Kings Cheerleaders in 2008.

News of the comments reached the management, and she was sent home almost immediately. According to Pasqualotto, she was not allowed to cash traveller’s cheques or buy phone cards before boarding the homebound flight: ‘I was sent home as if I was a criminal. I was treated as if I had taken drugs or done something awful, and I was never offered an opportunity to give my side of the story.’

This was in April. Once back, she was interviewed by Beeld, a South African newspaper. ‘The guys treat us like pieces of meat’ she said. The cricketers she named included Graeme Smith, Jonty Rhodes, Albie Morkel, Aiden Blizzard, and Dan Christian. IPL Controversies- Part 9: Lalit Modi Suspended in 2010.

Pasqualotto made special mention of the post-match parties: ‘At parties, once people are drunk, they get really touchy-freely and misbehave, assuming that we’re easy girls … The real fun happens in the VIP rooms where the players and night owls can cause scandal.’

There was, however, no complaint against the Indians: ‘The few Indian players we have met, such as MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have been very polite and keep to themselves in the dark corners. Hotshots like Tendulkar with families at home are never present.’ As per a Hindustan Times report, Pasqualotto found support from other IPL cheerleaders.

