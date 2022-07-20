New Zealand lead the three-game T20 series versus Ireland 1-0 after a routine win in the opening match. The second game in Belfast assumes significance for the hosts as they need a victory to stay alive in the series. Ireland have competed well in all departments against their famous opposition and sometimes you need the rub of green to go your way, which has not happened. Earlier the European side also played against India in their own backyard and the performance by and large remained competitive. The Kiwis led by Mitchell Santner know they have a job ahead of themselves and know if they play to their true potential again, the series is in the back. New Zealand versus Ireland starts at 8:30 PM IST. Lockie Ferguson Believes New Zealand Have the Quality To Go the Distance in T20 World Cup 2022.

Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie went out cheaply against the Kiwis in the last game and the duo needs to come up with an impressive performance today. It was their lower order who added some respectability to their batting but the chase of 174 never picked up any momentum. Mark Adair and Joshua Little picked up wickets but their economy rate was way above the expected threshold.

Glenn Phillips was the star of the show for the visitors as he came up with an unbeaten 69 to help the team put on an above-par score on board. James Neesham was effective both with the bat and bowl and played a key role in the win. Being a T20 specialist, the Blackcaps all-rounder remains a valuable asset for the team. Lockie Ferguson will once again be the leader of the bowling unit.

When is Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Ireland vs New Zealand T20I ODI will be played at the Stormont Cricket Club in Belfast on July 20, 2022 (Wednesday). The IRE vs NZ cricket match has a scheduled start time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022 on TV?

Since there is no official broadcaster for this game in India, the match would not be available for live telecast. Hence, fans cannot watch live action of the Ireland vs New Zealand game on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022?

FanCode will provide the live streaming of the IRE vs NZ T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch live streaming of Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI online. New Zealand are a quality side and it will be a real surprise if anything other than a win for them is the outcome of the match.

