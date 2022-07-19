Belfast, July 19: With less than three months to go for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, New Zealand pace bowler Lockie Ferguson expressed confidence in his side, saying the Black Caps are in a "good spot" to compete for the prestigious trophy. The Black Caps performed exceptionally well in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup in the UAE, but lost the final to trans-Tasman rivals Australia, who clinched their maiden World Cup title in the shortest version of the game. Yasir Shah's Delivery Compared To Shane Warne's 'Ball of the Century'.

Ferguson was the key architect in New Zealand's emphatic 31-run win in the opening T20I against Ireland at Belfast on Monday, returning superb figures of 4/14 as the tourist took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. "(We're) in a great position (to make an impact in the T20 World Cup)," Ferguson told SENZ Breakfast. "We did well last year (in the UAE), didn't we, so I think we're in a good (position). I think certainly it's going to be different playing in Australia, obviously there's going to be some teams that are pretty strong there.

"I think with the next few months we've still (got) a lot of cricket to be played so we'll start to nail down what our World Cup squad will be. When you get young guys and debutants putting their hand up, it probably makes decisions tough for selectors but I think New Zealand cricket is in a really good spot at the moment," added Ferguson. Besides Ferguson, debutant batter Michael Bracewell (21 off 13 balls) and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham (29 off 16 and 2/19) also impressed in the match against Ireland, but it was wicketkeeper-batter Glenn Phillips who gave the visitors the edge with an unbeaten 69 not out New Zealand have two more T20Is against Ireland before heading into an extended short-format campaign against Scotland, the West Indies and Australia as they prepare for October's T20 World Cup.

