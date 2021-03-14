Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan came up with a befitting reply after a fan claimed that left-arm fast bowler didn’t have pace during his career. The episode started after India’s humiliating eight-wicket loss against England in the first T20I at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, the Men in Blue were restricted to a mediocre of 124/7, which the Three Lions chased down comfortably with eight wickets in hand. As India batsmen struggled against the thunderbolts of England speedsters Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, whereas Indian pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur didn’t bowl with the same hostility, Pathan opined that pace was the difference. Irfan Pathan Reacts After His All-round Performance Against England Legends Goes in Vain.

“What was the reason India lost the first t20 vs England ? I think PACE was the difference,” tweeted Pathan. As fans came across Pathan’s post, the comment section got flooded in no time with different opinions. While several fans backed the southpaw’s claims, many also pointed out other reasons behind the home team’s poor show. However, one netizen took a dig at Pathan by saying that the former Chennai Super Kings bowler himself didn’t had pace. “Boss, you never had PACE,” he commented.

Fan Trolls Irfan Pathan!!

Boss, you never had PACE. — extremist (@extremist) March 13, 2021

Now, Pathan isn’t new to social media and trolling wouldn’t have surprised him as well. Several netizens somehow find a way to bring prominent personalities down with their mean comments. While many choose to ignore them, some also decide to tackle them. The southpaw indeed belongs to the latter category as he came up with a mouth-shutting response. “You never played for India, yet you talking to a guy who had swing:)” the seamer replied.

The All-Rounder Replies!!

You never played for India yet you talking to a guy who had swing:) — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Pathan is currently plying his trade for India Legends in the ongoing World Safe Road Safety World Series 2021. The all-rounder has been in red-hot form this season as India, winning five of their six league-stage games, have qualified for the semi-finals. The all-rounder will also be expected to stellar run in the knock-out games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2021 08:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).