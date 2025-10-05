IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: After the men's, it is now time for the women's national cricket teams of India and Pakistan to square off against each other in the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. The India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played in Colombo at R Premadasa Stadium on October 5, and commences at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 cricket match details on DD Sports live streaming, scroll down below for more information.When is IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women’s World 2025 Match? What is the H2H Record? Who Are the Key Players? Read India Women vs Pakistan Women Match Preview

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India women are coming into the contest, notching up a comfortable win over Sri Lanka women in their opening match of ICC Women's World Cup 2025, where bowlers completely rattled the opposition in a rain-marred encounter. On the other hand, Fatima Sana-captained Pakistan women suffered a thumping defeat against Bangladesh women, where the batters like capsized for 129 in a WODI contest.

Interestingly, the odds are stacked against Pakistan women to beat India women; the Women in Blue are yet to lose a WODI against arch-rivals, and hold an 11-0 win-loss record.

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast and digital partners of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India, which will provide viewing options of matches across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV, etc, and on the OTT platforms SONY LIV and FanCode. The India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well for DD Free Dish users only. It must be noted that only India-specific Women's WC 2025 matches will have viewing options on DD Sports.

