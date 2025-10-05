Match 6 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2026 will see arch-rivals lock horns against each other as India women national cricket team takes on the Pakistan women national cricket team. The tensions from the Asia Cup 2025 have spilled over to the IND-W vs PAK-W as well, as reportedly, Indian players have been asked not to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. The IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and commence at 2:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST). Meanwhile, fans looking for India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming and TV telecast viewing options on PTV Sports in Pakistan can scroll below. When is IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women’s World 2025 Match? What is the H2H Record? Who Are the Key Players? Read India Women vs Pakistan Women Match Preview.

India women hold a perfect One-Day record against Pakistan women, having won all 10 WODIs, and will hope to add another victory to their illustrious record. India heads into the contest with a thumping win over Sri Lanka women, in a rain-truncated encounter, while Pakistan suffered a humiliating loss against Bangladesh at the same venue in Colombo. Expect rain to once again disrupt the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match.

India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Match Details

Match India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date October 5 Time 2:30 PM (Pakistan Time) Venue R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Live Streaming, Telecast Details in Pakistan PTV Sports, TEN Sports, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha

How to Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Telecast in Pakistan?

Pakistan's state broadcaster PTV Sports and TEN Sports has acquired the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 broadcast rights in Pakistan. Hence, cricket fans in Pakistan can watch the Pakistan Women vs India Women ICC Women's WC 2025 live telecast on PTV and TEN Sports. For ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options in Pakistan, read below. ‘Mauka Mauka’ Makes A Comeback Ahead of IND vs PAK ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match But With Asia Cup and ‘Operation’ Twist (Watch Video)

How to Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming Online in Pakistan?

Tapmad, Myco, and Tamasha all have digital rights to the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Pakistan. Hence, fans in Pakistan can watch the PAK-W vs IND-WICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options on the Tapmad, Myco, and Tamasha app and website.

