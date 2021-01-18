Jharkhand and Hyderabad go head to head in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy 2021. This is the fifth contest for both Jharkhand and Hyderabad. Jharkhand have won two out four matches while Hyderabad have managed to win just one game. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast of Jharkhand vs Hyderabad and other details of the game, please scroll down to get all the relevant information. Is Gujarat vs Baroda, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast Available on Disney+Hotstar and Star Sports TV Channel?

Jharkhand will be hoping to register their third win in the tournament. The Jharkhand vs Hyderabad is an Elite Group B contest and will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The T20 match will begin at 12:00 PM as per IST. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Bihar Posts Fourth Straight Win Against Manipur; Chandigarh Crushes Sikkim by 131 Runs.

Is Jharkhand vs Hyderabad T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Jharkhand vs Hyderabad match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and its HD channel. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast of only select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. The live streaming online of Jharkhand vs Hyderabad will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Free live streaming of the T20 match will be available on Jio TV mobile app.

Jharkhand Squad: Ishan Kishan(w/c), Vikash Vishal, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Kumar Deobrat, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vivekanand Tiwari, Monu Kumar, Bal Krishna, Satya Setu, Pankaj Kishor Kumar, Kumar Suraj, Vikash Singh, Sonu Singh, Kaushal Singh, Ashish Kumar, Anand Singh, Rahul Shukla, Varun Aaron.

Hyderabad Squad: Pragnay Reddy(w), Tanmay Agarwal(c), Tilak Varma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Himalay Agarwal, Rahul Buddhi, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Hitesh Yadav, CTL Rakshan, Prateek Reddy, Yudhvir Singh, Mickil Jaiswal, Kartikeya Kak, Ajay Dev Goud, Kolla Sumanth

