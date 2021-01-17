Chennai, January 17: Bihar thrashed Manipur by nine wickets in a Plate Group match to register its fourth straight win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, here on Sunday. Bihar captain Ashutosh Aman won the toss and opted to field and the bowlers did well to restrict Manipur to 105 for eight in 20 overs.

Rex Rajkumar (29, 29 balls, 2 fours) made the highest score as other Manipur batsmen struggled to get going. For Bihar, right-arm medium-pacer Amod Yadav picked up four wickets for 17 runs.

Chasing, opener Shasheem Rathour hammered an unbeaten 60 (40 balls, 7X4s, 2X6s) and shared a 61-run second-wicket stand with Babul Kumar (31 not out, 39 balls, 2 fours) to take Bihar home in 17.1 overs. In another match, Chandigarh routed Sikkim by 131 runs for its third win to reach 14 points.

Chandigarh is second in the points table behind Bihar (16) after its opening match against Nagaland was abandoned on January 11 due to overnight rain and wet outfield. There were also victories for Meghalaya and Nagaland on Sunday. The final round of matches would be played on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: At Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground: Manipur 105/8 in 20 overs (Rex Rajkumar 29, Jayanta Sagatpam 15; Amod Yadav 4/17, Samar Quadri 2/15) lost to Bihar 107/1 in 17.1 overs(Shasheem Rathour 60 not out, Babul Kumar 31 not out; N Denin 1/14) by nine wickets. Bihar: 4 points, Manipur: 0.

At TI Murugappa Ground: Arunachal Pradesh 84/8 (Akhilesh Sahani 41 not out, Kamsha Yangfo 18; Abhay Negi 2/10) lost to Meghalaya 88/1 (D B Ravi Teja 36 not out, Rohit Shah6; Rakesh Kumar 1/22) by nine wickets. Meghalaya: 4 points, Arunachal Pradesh: 0.

At Gurunanak College Ground: Chandigarh 204/6 (Shivam Bhambri 75; Bipul Sharma 42; Nitesh Kumar Gupta 2/23) beat Sikkim 73/4 (Varun Sood 34 not out; Bipul Sharma 2/5) by 131 runs. Chandigarh: 4 points, Sikkim: 0.

At SSN College Ground: Nagaland 178 for 6 in 20 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 51, SS Mundhe 32, Chetan Bist 30, Pratik Desai 2/19) beat Mizoram 101 all out in 19.1 overs (Lalhmangaiha 39, KB Pawan 25) by 77 runs. Nagaland: 4 points, Mizoram: 0.

