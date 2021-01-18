Gujarat and Baroda face-off in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. This is going to be the fifth match for both the sides. While Baroda are unbeaten in the tournament, Gujarat have lost just one game. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast of Gujarat vs Baroda and other details of the game, please scroll down to get all the relevant information. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Bihar Posts Fourth Straight Win Against Manipur; Chandigarh Crushes Sikkim by 131 Runs.

Kedar Devdhar will lead the side in absence of Krunal Pandya, who lost his father few days ago. The Gujarat vs Baroda is an Elite Group C contest and will be played at the F.B. Colony Ground in Vadodara. The T20 match will begin at 12:00 PM as per IST.

Is Gujarat vs Baroda T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Gujarat vs Baroda match will not be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast of only select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. The live streaming online of Gujarat vs Baroda will not be available as well.

Gujarat Squad: Dhruv Raval(w), Urvil Patel, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel(c), Manprit Juneja, Chirag Gandhi, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Karan Patel, Tejas Patel, Devang Gandhi, Roosh Kalaria, Priyank Panchal, Hardik Patel, Kshitij Patel, Jayveer Parmar, Priyesh Patel.

Baroda Squad: Kedar Devdhar(c), Smit Patel(w), Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhargav Bhatt, Karthik Kakade, Deepak Hooda, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Chintal Gandhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2021 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).