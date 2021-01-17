Nagaland and Mizoram go head-to-head in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. After Nagaland’s match against Chandigarh was abandoned they have done well to beat Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. They now face Mizoram with aim to register third consecutive victory. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast of Nagaland vs Mizoram and other details of the game, please scroll down to get all the relevant information. Mohammed Azharuddeen’s Bucket List: From IPL Dream to Representing India in 2023 World Cup, Kerala Sensation’s Wishes Go Viral (Watch Video).

Mizoram, on the other hand, have lost all their three matches. The Nagaland vs Mizoram is Plate contest and will be played at the Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground in Chennai. The T20 match will begin at 12:00 PM as per IST.

Is Nagaland vs Mizoram T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Nagaland vs Mizoram match will not be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast of only select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. The live streaming online of Kerala vs Andhra Pradesh will not be available as well.

Mizoram Squad: Pratik Desai, Taruwar Kohli, Lalhmangaiha, KB Pawan(w/c), Lalhruaizela, Lalchhuanliana, Khawlhring Lalremruata, G Lalbiakvela, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, Lalnunkima Varte, Sumit Lama, Lalhruai Ralte, K Vanlalruata, Bobby Zothansanga, Hmar Zothanchhunga, Darremsanga, K Lalhmingmawia, Parvez Ahmed, Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Lalmachhuana.

Nagaland Squad: Rongsen Jonathan(c), Chetan Bist(w), Shrikant Mundhe, Stuart Binny, Hokaito Zhimomi, Hem Chetri, Khrievitso Kense, Sedezhalie Rupero, Tahmeed Rahman, Nagaho Chishi, Joshua Ozukum, Imliwati Lemtur, Mughavi Wotsa, Jala uddin, Chopise Hopongkyu

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2021 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).