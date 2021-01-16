Jharkhand will eye consecutive wins when they play Odisha FC in their next match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Both sides have played three games each and will be playing their fourth match of the T20 tournament. Jharkhand have lost two and won one in the three matches they have played while Odisha have lost all three of their matches. Both sides occupy the bottom two places in the Elite Group B. Meanwhile, if you are searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Odisha vs Jharkhand match, please scroll down for all relevant information. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Arjun Tendulkar Makes Debut as Mumbai Knocked Out After Loss to Haryana.

Odisha’s defeat have come against Tamil Nadu, Bengal and Hyderabad while Jharkhand lost to Bengal and Tamil Nadu but beat Assam by 51 runs in their previous game. The Ishan Kishan-led side will want to continue the winning momentum and fetch a result against Odisha.

Is Odisha vs Jharkhand T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Odisha vs Jharkhand match in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcasting rights for all of India’s domestic tournaments. They will, however, provide live telecast of only select matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 as multiple matches are being played on the same day. Star Sports 1/HD channel will be showing the match live on television. Fans can also watch the Odisha vs Jharkhand match online on Disney+Hotstar as well as on JIO TV app.

Squads

Jharkhand Squad: Saurabh Tiwary, Varun Aaron, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Shukla, Kumar Deobrat, Anand Singh, Monu Kumar, Virat Singh, Ashish Kumar, Kaushal Singh, Sonu Singh, Vikash Singh, Vivekanand Tiwari, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Suraj, Pankaj Kishor Kumar, Satya Setu.

Odisha Squad: Abhishek Raut, Biplab Samantray, Govinda Poddar, Suryakant Pradhan, Ankit Yadav, Pratik Das, Subhranshu Senapati(c), Rajesh Dhuper(w), Pappu Roy, Rajesh Mohanty, Shantanu Mishra, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Sunil Roul, Aditya Rout, Ankitkar Jaiswal, Gourav Choudhury.

