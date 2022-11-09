New Zealand and Pakistan face off against each other in the first semi final of T20 World Cup 2022. The PAK vs NZ semis clash will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on November 09, 2022 (Wednesday) as both sides have hopes of securing their place in the finals. Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup 2022 in India. In Pakistan A Sports and Ten Sports will broadcast PAK vs NZ live but will PAK vs NZ semifinal live telecast be available on PTV Sports in Pakistan? Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022, Sydney Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Sydney Cricket Ground for PAK vs NZ Semifinal Match.

Pakistan have produced a sensational comeback to secure their semifinal berth and have momentum on their side. Babar Azam’s men reached this stage last year and head into this game on the back of three consecutive wins and will aim to advance even further. Meanwhile, a loss to England has been the only blip in New Zealand’s campaign so far as they dream of reaching the finals for the second time.

Is PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports

PTV Sports often provides live telecast of Pakistan’s cricket matches and will provide the live telecast of PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match as well. Fans will need to tune into the PTV Sports channel to catch the live action on their TV sets. However, no live streaming online of PAK vs NZ will be available on PTV Sports official website.

