Uttar Pradesh are up against Karnataka in their next fixture in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The encounter takes place at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur on Monday (January 18). The two sides have fared differently so far in this season which makes Karnataka firm favourites. The Karun Nair-led side has enjoyed a sensational campaign, winning three of their first four games. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh, despite having services of many star players, have struggled so far with just one win in four outings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the upcoming match. Is Jharkhand vs Hyderabad, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast Available on Disney+Hotstar and Star Sports TV Channel?

Speaking of key players in both sides, the likes of Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal and Karun Nair have been brilliant for Karnataka in the batting department. Simultaneously, Shreyas Gopal, Abhimanyu Mithun, Jagadeesha Suchith and Prasidh Krishna have done well with the ball in hand. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh have several guns in the form of Suresh Raina and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but they have been at their best. Skipper Priyam Garg will indeed have to lead from the front. As the game gets lined-up, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

Is Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka match will not be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. On January 18, Star Sports will provide live telecast of only select Jharkhand vs Hyderabad match in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. The live streaming online of Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka match will not be available on Disney+Hotstar as well.

Karnataka Squad: Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair(c), KL Shrijith(w), Aniruddha Joshi, Praveen Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Abhimanyu Mithun, V Koushik, Prasidh Krishna, Ronit More, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pavan Deshpande, Prateek Jain, Sharath BR, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Darshan MB, Manoj S Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde

Uttar Pradesh Squad: Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma, Suresh Raina, Priyam Garg(c), Aryan Juyal(w), Mohsin Khan, Shanu Saini, Aquib Khan, Sameer Choudhary, Hardeep Singh, Shivam Mavi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Shubham Chaubey, Samarth Singh, Rinku Singh, Shiva Singh, Mohit Jangra, Madhav Kaushik, Nalin Mishra, Dhruv Jurel, Purnank Tyagi

