Ishan Kishan made a dream start to his international career, scoring a match-winning fifty against England on his T20I debut. Chasing 165 for victory in the second T20I, the 22-year-old opened the Indian innings and made a mockery of the England bowlers. He smoked the ball all over the park as the likes of Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid looked entirely ineffective. The southpaw, in total, scored 56 off 32 balls with the help of five boundaries and four massive sixes. As a result, the Men in Blue comfortably won the game by seven wickets with more than two overs to spare. India vs England 2nd T20I 2021 Stat Highlights: Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli Shine As Hosts Level Series.

Following his scintillating knock, the left-handed batsman also made his debut on Yuzvendra Chahal's famous chat show 'Chahal TV.' During the conversation, Kishan revealed that several senior players boosted his morale ahead of his debut game. "Before the match, I had a conversation with senior players like Virat Bhai, Hardik Bhai everyone had told to me only enjoy. And you (Chahal) gave me some tips that if I want to take time then take just play freely like you play in the IPL. So I just thought about that."

Notably, the dasher completed his half-century with two consecutive sixes off Adil Rashid. However, he didn't celebrate the milestone until his skipper and batting partner Virat Kohli asked the youngster to raise his bat. On being asked about the same, Kishan said: "I wasn't sure if I had reached my fifty, but when Virat Bhai said 'top innings' then I realised it. But I usually don't raise my bat after fifty, I show it one-two times. What happened was Virat Bhai's voice came from behind saying 'show your bat all-around the stadium, it is your first fifty, very good' then I showed my bat. I felt like it was an order, then I quickly raised my bat."

Watch Video:

📺 Debut for India & debut on Chahal TV right away 😎 DO NOT MISS: @yuzi_chahal chats up with @ishankishan51 after his superb batting performance in the 2nd T20I against England. 👍👍 - By @RajalArora #TeamIndia #INDvENG @Paytm Full interview 🎥 👉https://t.co/X68QuvB55Y pic.twitter.com/iCKzbTewU1 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the five-match series is now levelled at 1-1 with three games yet to be played. The third T20I takes place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (March 16).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2021 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).