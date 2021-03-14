India got themselves back into the series after a seven-wicket win against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 14, 2021 (Sunday). Virat Kohli’s team bounced back brilliantly from the defeat in the opening game and dominated Eoin Morgan’s team in all aspects as they recorded an emphatic win. India vs England Highlights 2nd T20I, 2021: IND Defeat ENG By 7 Wickets.

After asking England to bat first, India started in the front foot getting a wicket in the opening over, However, the visitors managed to get themselves back into the game courtesy of a partnership between Jason Roy and Dawid Malan. But some brilliant death bowling restricted the visitors to a part total in the game. Virat Kohli Becomes First Player to Complete 3,000 T20 International Runs.

In response, India lost KL Rahul on a duck but Ishan Kishan on his debut took the game to the English team, scoring his maiden half-century in the format. Skipper Virat Kohli also scored a fifty, getting back among the runs after having a couple of poor outings. Meanwhile, here are some stats from IND vs ENG 2nd T20I.

# India Have Failed Only Once To Chase A Target Of 165 Or Fewer At Home

# Ishan Kishan Scored A Half-Century On His T20I Debut

# Kishan Became The Fourth Batsman To Score A Fifty On Maiden T20I Inning For India

# Virat Kohli Becomes The First Player To Score 3000 T20I Runs

# Virat Kohli Registered His 26th T20I Half-Century

The series is now level at 1-1 and both teams will be aiming to take the lead when they meet in the third game of the five-match series. The 3rd T20I will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 16, 2021 (Tuesday).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2021 11:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).