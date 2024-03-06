Veteran coach and former Australian cricketer Tom Moody believes that Royal Challengers Bangalore's lonely dependence on Virat Kohli will not help them win their maiden IPL trophy. Kohli has been an asset for RCB in the cash-rich and is currently the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 7263 runs from 237 games.

Speaking to Star Sports, Tom Moody stated that Virat Kohli's class can never be questioned and there is no doubt that he will end up as the leading run scorer in the upcoming edition of the tournament. RCB will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Tom Moody said to Star Sports, "Virat Kohli - you would never question his quality and class, and there is no doubt he is going to be in the leading run scorers' list in this IPL. But it's going to take more than Virat Kohli for RCB to lift the trophy. He needs a collective effort at RCB for them to be champions this year. It's not just going to be down to one person and his ability to score hundreds and hundreds of runs."

Virat Kohli scored a total of 639 runs from 14 matches and smashed 2 hundreds and 6 half-centuries throughout the IPL 2023. Kohli gave a brilliant start to RCB along with Faf du Plessis and once again have the same responsibility in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

