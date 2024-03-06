In the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 match number 13 Gujarat Giants (GG-W) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB-W). While RCB-W is in the second spot on the WPL 2024 points table with three wins from five matches, GG-W is languishing at the bottom of the team standings with four defeats from as many games. Meanwhile, for Gujarat Giants-Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore-Women free live streaming online and live TV telecast details you can scroll down. WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Delhi Capitals Consolidate Top Spot With Convincing Victory Over Mumbai Indians.

Winless in the tournament thus, Gujarat Giants will be searching for their first win of the season as they meet RCB. This will be the second meeting between these two teams this season. In the earlier fixture, RCB emerged victorious by eight wickets. WPL 2024: Shabnim Ismail Shatters Record With Fastest Delivery Ever in Women’s Cricket.

When Is GG-W vs RCB-W Match TATA WPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The GG-W vs RCB-W Match 13 of TATA WPL 2024 will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on March 06 (Wednesday). The GG-W vs RCB-W clash has a starting time of 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of GG-W vs RCB-W Match TATA WPL 2024

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2024 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 1/HD and Sports 18 Khel Network TV channels to catch the live action of the GG-W vs RCB-W match 13 of WPL 2024 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of GG-W vs RCB-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2024 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the GG-W vs RCB-W Match 13 TATA WPL 2024 in India.

