England Cricket Board's social media crackdown is bringing many cricketers under the scanner. Eoin Morgan and Stuart Broad are the two names whose Twitter accounts are reportedly under the scanner for mocking Indian accents. Now, James Anderson has also deleted his old tweet where he had called Stuart Broad a 15-year-old lesbian. Further he the English pacer also opened up about his social media activity and said that he has surely changed as a person. The England Cricket Board is actually scanning all the tweets of their players and the cricketers might have deleted the posts but their screenshots are still doing rounds on social media. Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler Land in Trouble for Old Tweets, ECB Reportedly Starts Investigation as the Two Cricketers Allegedly Mock Indians.

"I saw Broady's new haircut for the first time today. Not sure about it. Thought he looked like a 15 yr old lesbian!," the tweet from February 2010 read. Back then the tweet sounded quite harmless and did not garner much attention. But with ECB's social media crackdown, these tweets are not only taken note of but also the Board is taking stringent actions. Ollie Robbinson is one of the prime examples of the same. The cricketer has been barred from playing international cricket.

Now, take a look at James Anderson's tweet below:

James Anderson deleted tweet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Speaking about his old tweet, Anderson said, "'For me, it's 10-11 years ago, I've certainly changed as a person. I think that's the difficulty, things do change, you do make mistakes. It's something that we're definitely going to have to look at," He emphasized the fact that one should learn from these tweets and one should refrain using such words.

