Ollie Robinson has been suspended from international cricket for his old tweets. Robinson had posted sexist and racists tweets a few years ago. Post this, many cricketers have deleted their old tweets. Now, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler are in trouble for allegedly mocking Indians in their tweets. The ECB is currently investigating the tweets of the two cricketers. Even New Zealand's Brendon McCullum had also joined the bandwagon as he joined the duo in mocking the Indian accent. As per a report in telegraph.co.uk, both English cricketers mocked the Indian accent and repeatedly used the word 'Sir' in their tweets. Ollie Robinson Suspended For Controversial Tweets: A Look At Other Instances When Athletes Got In Trouble For Social Media Posts.

The rest of the tweet was also written in broken English, The report by Telegraph further stated that the final decision of reprimanding the duo will be taken after further investigation. The tweets were deleted by the cricketers, but the screenshots of the tweets went viral on social media. The Indian fans are quite angry with the tweets posted by these two cricketers. The fans are currently demanding action from the ECB.

Talking about Jos Butler, he currently plays for the Rajasthan Royals whereas, Eoin Morgan leads the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. It would be interesting to see what action will the ECB take against their cricketers.

