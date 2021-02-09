Veteran England pacer James Anderson delivered a fiery spell on the final day of the first Test against India, jolting the home team’s batting order. With the pitch deteriorating with time, spin twins Dom Bess and Jack Leach were expected to inflict maximum on Day 5. However, Anderson came out of the syllabus and dismissed the likes of Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant in quick succession. While Pant was dismissed via a slower delivery, Gill and Rahane became victims of a massive in-swinger. Apart from putting the Three Lions on the verge of a win, Anderson’ stellar spell saw him achieving another sensational milestone. India vs England Score Updates 1st Test 2021 Day 5.

The England pace spearhead surpassed West Indies great Courtney Walsh and picked up most wickets after the age of 30. While Walsh took 341 Test wickets after celebrating his 30th birthday, Anderson, 38, now has picked 343 wickets after crossing that age. The star pacer has indeed aged like fine wine and seems to get even better with time. He is already the most successful pacer in Test cricket with 611 wickets, and it will be interesting to see what more he can achieve by the end of his career. Ravi Ashwin Breaks 114-Year-Old Record by Dismissing Rory Burns on First Ball of England’s Second Innings.

Another Feat For James Anderson!!

Most Test wickets by a paceman after the age of 30.. 343*- James Anderson 341 - Courtney Walsh 287 - Glenn McGrath 276 - Richard Hadlee#IndvEng#IndvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 9, 2021

Coming back to the Chennai Test, Joe Root and Co are firmly placed at the driver’s seat, and their triumph looks inevitable. Chasing 420 for victory, India lost six wickets inside 150 runs, and all they can try is to draw the match. However, the task is daunting as the track is no more favourable for batting. Moreover, England have more than 50 overs to take the final four wickets.

