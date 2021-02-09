England defied all the odds and expectation at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and registered a 227-run triumph in the first Test. The Three Lions outplayed Team India team in all departments to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. This was India’s first Test defeat at home since February 2017. Chasing a mountain of 420 runs for victory, Virat Kohli and Co never really looked in the hunt, losing wickets at regular intervals. While Shubman Gill and skipper Virat Kohli showed character with fighting half-centuries, veterans like Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane let India down with their dismal performances. James Anderson Achieves Rare Milestone After Rattling India’s Batting Order in IND vs ENG Chennai Test.

The game was perfectly poised at stumps on Day 4 as India had nine wickets in hands to save the game. However, England bowlers put up a précised show and knocked India out in two sessions. While the track favoured the pacers, pace spearhead James Anderson came out of syllabus and rattled India’s top-order with a three-wicket haul. The baton was passed onto left-arm spinner Jack Leach who sealed the deal by picking four wickets. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the final day. India vs England Highlights 1st Test 2021 Day 5.

# Team India suffered first Test defeat at home since February 2017.

# This was England’s sixth successive triumphs in away Test Matches.

# James Anderson now has 343 Test wickets after turning 30, most for any pacer.

# Joe Root became England’s joint-most successful Test captain alongside Michal Vaughan with 26 victories.

# Jack Leach completed 50 Test wickets.

# Shubman Gill scored his first half-century in home Tests.

# Virat Kohli registered his 24th half-century in Test matches.

Earlier in the game, England posted 578 runs after electing to bat first. Skipper Joe Root led his side from the front with a magnificent double century whereas Ben Stokes and Dominic Sibley scored fifties. In reply, India got bundled out for 337 runs with Washington Sundar, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant scoring fifties. Despite having the option to enforce follow-on, England decided to bat again and got packed for 178 runs thanks to a six-fer from Ravi Ashwin. Chasing 420 to win, India were folded for 192 runs and lost the game.

