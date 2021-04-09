Jason Behrendorff has joined Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2021 as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood, who had opted out of the tournament due to bubble fatigue. A few minutes ago, the official account of the Chennai Super Kings posted a tweet on social media and posted a snap of Behrendorff. A few days ago the franchise had already dropped a major hint on social media that suggested that an Australian will step into the shoes of Hazlewood. "Hoping for Some Aussome Action," read a part of the tweet on social media after Hazlewood backed out. CSK Drops Major Hint About Josh Hazlewood’s Replacement for IPL 2021, Says ‘Hoping for Some Aussome Action’.

However later in one of the reports, an official of the Chennai Super Kings on the condition of anonymity had claimed that the management might look in for options if they don't require one. Talking about Behrendorff, the left-arm quick has featured in 11 ODIs and seven T20Is so far. He had earlier represented the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet shared by CSK on social media:

Jason is all of us right now! J Behrendorff joins the super lion up for this #Summerof2021 ! Read more : https://t.co/Xe1WU7WWvu#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 📸@ICC pic.twitter.com/qYSjcee932 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 9, 2021

Team Chennai Super Kings will start off their IPL 2021 campaign with the match against Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals. The two teams will take on each other in IPL 2021 match on April 10, 2021, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

