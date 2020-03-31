Jasprit Bumrah Mops Floor to Stay Fit and Keep His Mother Happy amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video)

Jasprit Bumrah Mops Floor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, majority of the sporting events around the world came to a halt and due to which many athletes are spending their time at home. In this meantime, several sports stars have been sharing their daily-life activities, keeping their fans updated. Recently, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah also took to his official Instagram account and shared a video in which he was seen mopping the floor. The talismanic speedster said that the activity is not just keeping him fit and agile but also is making his mother happy. Jasprit Bumrah Turns Gardener, Says ‘Using This Lockdown Period to Reflect on Truly Important Things’ (See Pics).

“My modified mobility drills are keeping the house clean and my mother very happy. PS: Yes, I had to do a Round 2 with no slippers on,” read the caption of the video shared by Bumrah on the picture-sharing website. Well, it seems like the star pacer is enjoying a gala time while performing the household activities and is also sharing a great idea with his fans about how to keep themselves engaged while in quarantine. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the video.

The star pacer was last seen in action during India’s 2020 Tour of New Zealand. Bumrah was certainly not at his prime during the series as he struggled to get the batsmen out. He was supposed to make a scintillating comeback in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he represents Mumbai Indians. However, the gala T20 tournament has been postponed and according to reports, IPL 2020 is set to get called off.