Jaydev Unadkat Becomes Pacer With Most Wickets in Single Ranji Trophy Season, Leads Saurashtra to Second Consecutive Final

Jaydev Unadkat (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jaydev Unadkat continues his fine form in Ranji Trophy 2019-20 as the 28-year-old became the pacer with the most wickets in a single season. Undakat who is captaining Saurashtra achieved this feat during the semi-final clash against Gujarat. The Rajasthan Royal seamer dismissed Axar Patel, who became his fifth wicket of the inning to reach this extraordinary record. Saurashtra booked their place in the second consecutive final after being in control of the game and will look to go one better than the last time. Ranji Trophy 2019–20: Bengal Defeat Karnataka by 174 Runs to Advance to First Final in 13 Years.

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat overtook former Karnataka bowler Dodda Ganesh to become the pacer with the highest wickets in a single Ranji Trophy season. The pacer was brilliant throughout the game as he ran through Gujarat’s opening order dismissing Samit Gohel Priyank Panchal and Dhruval Raval for cheap. The 28-year-old reached this milestone after just nine games into the campaign with 65 wickets up till now. Ranji Trophy Final 2020: Wriddhiman Saha Named in Bengal Squad for Summit Clash.

Gujarat needed 327 runs to win and secure a final berth since the 2016-17 season but found themselves in a spot of bother as they were 63/5 after 24 overs. Parthiv Patel and Chirag Gandhi got them back in the game with a 158-run partnership. As the duo were looking dangerous captain fantastic Unadkat dismissed Parthiv Patel on 93 and on the very next delivery got rid of Axar Patel to complete his five-wicket haul and achieve this feat. The 28-year-old further dismissed Chirag Gandhi and Arzan Nagwaswalla to finish the inning with seven wickets.

Jaydev Unadkat finished the game with 10 wickets as he had the figures of 3/86 in the first innings and 7/56 in the second. Saurashtra will face Bengal at the summit clash who are playing their first final since the 2006-07 season. Bengal have won the elusive trophy once in the 1989-90 season while Saurashtra are chasing the glory for the first time. Finals of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 is scheduled to start from March 9, 2020.