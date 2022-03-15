Jofra Archer being signed by Mumbai Indians was one of the most significant buys of the IPL 2022 Auction last month and the England pacer, who would not be available for this year's tournament, has drawn a parallel between his move from Rajasthan Royals with that of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving England and Manchester United. Archer has turned out to be one of the most deadly bowlers in limited-overs cricket and he has had a lot of good performances for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, ever since being bought by the franchise in 2018. Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya Flaunts New IPL 2022 Team Jersey at Narendra Modi Stadium (View Pics)

Talking about his move from Rajasthan Royals to a new franchise in Mumbai Indians, Archer compared his case to that of Ronaldo when he had left Manchester United to join Real Madrid in the year 2009. Speaking to Mumbai Indians during an interview, he said, "The change of environment is good because you then get to challenge yourself. It is all right to perform in your comfort zone but when you actually go away and start performing in a different team, in a different setting, only then can you probably start rating yourself."

“It is like when Cristiano Ronaldo first left England, people said he may not be good outside but then he has performed and done it wherever he has gone. No one can ever question his skill now, it is pretty much the same concept," he added during the interview. Archer would form a formidable bowling attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah, who has turned out to be one of the world's best fast bowlers and greatest exponents of the yorker. Despite being of a lean frame, Archer can clock seriously good speeds and he would be one of the players to watch out for in the next edition of the IPL.

Despite not being available for this year's competition, he said he is very excited to be part of the franchise. Mumbai Indians have won the most number of titles in the IPL with five trophies to their name. "I am really excited to get started with MI - it is a great franchise. Mahela Jayawardene was one of my first coaches, we have the likes of Polly - I have played a few games against him, this is probably the first time I will play with him. I am hoping to start winning games and trophies soon."

