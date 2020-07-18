Lahore, July 18: Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal lavished praise on India's white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma and stated that his power-hitting is second to none in world cricket.

While speaking to Sawera Pasha on her YouTube channel, Kamran was asked by a fan about his views regarding Rohit and he said: "Amazing... unbelievable batsman. It is so much fun to watch him bat. His batting...his temperament...his commitment level is unbelievable. He is the only batsman who has scored two double centuries (three). He scored five centuries at the World Cup (2019 in England and Wales).

"The best thing about his batting is his power-hitting. I urge all the youngsters to watch and learn from the likes of Rohit, Babar Azam and Virat Kohli," he added.

Another fan put up a question about wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Akmal referred to him as India's best ever.

"India's best ever wicket-keeper batsman, who has achieved so much for the country...unbelievable. The way he has performed consistently, to keep an average above 50 in ODIs and play so many match-winning innings," Akmal said.

"Much credit should be given to Dhoni... 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, IPL, Champions Trophy – I think he has won all as captain. He is an unbelievable performer."

