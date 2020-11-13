West Indies batsman Sherfane Rutherford, who was part of the Mumbai Indians squad for Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), arrived in Pakistan for the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) playoffs. However, Twitterati spotted Rutherford was wearing Mumbai Indians’ jacket and face mask. And it sparked a comment fest. While some welcomes Rutherford irrespective of different franchise’s kit, some felt he should not have donned MI’s kit. Mahmudullah, Bangladesh T20I Captain, Tests Positive for COVID-19; Set to Miss PSL 2020 Playoffs.

Rutherford is part of the Karachi Kings squad and they uploaded his picture of him arriving at the airport. The PSL 2020 playoffs, which were earlier postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, will be held between November 13 to 17, including the final. Faf Du Plessis Replaces Kieron Pollard in Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 2020 Playoffs, Tamim Iqbal to Play for Lahore Qalandars.

Wo b apna team hai mumbai karachi I support both I enjoyed ipl now it’s time to watch psl cricket lover that’s all no country tension — Hamid Dada (@HamidDada3) November 11, 2020

I feel for the players in bench who didn't get a chance to be in playing 11 #IPL2020 . Hope to see them in action soon. Be it IPL or PSL or any other, we as a cricket lover always cricket action. — Utpal Kumar (@UtpalKu95) November 11, 2020

We Pakistanis don't mind it, it's cricket snd we always keep it separate from politics.. — Kamran Farid (@RulingstarFarid) November 11, 2020

Rutherford didn’t feature in any of the games for the IPL 2020 champions Mumbai Indians. He is now expected to be part of the Karachi Kings playing XI. Apart from him, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Dan Lawrence, Chadwick Walton, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell McClenaghan and Wayne Parnell are other overseas players part of the Karachi Kings Squad for PSL playoffs 2020.

