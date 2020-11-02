Pakistan Super League 2020, which was brought to an abrupt halt amid the coronavirus pandemic, will resume later this month. The playoffs of PSL 2020 will restart from November 14 with the finals of the competition scheduled to be played on November 17, 2020. On Monday, the league announced full squads off all the four teams participating in the knockout stage of the competition. PSL 2020 Points Table Final Update: Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi Qualify for Semi-Finals.

South Africa star Faf du Plessis will be making his PSL debut as the 36-year-old will replace Kieron Pollard for Peshwar Zlami. Pollard, who is currently a part of the Mumbai Indians squad in IPL 2020, is reported to head to New Zealand straight after the conclusion of IPL for West Indies’ limited over series.

Faf du Plessis was part of the CSK squad which was knocked out of IPL 2020. ‘I am very excited to join Peshawar Zalmi for the playoff stage games of HBL PSL 2020’ said the South African. Along with the 36-year-old, a total of 21 overseas players will be participating in the remainder of Pakistan Super League 2020.

In other major changes in the squads for PSL 2020 playoffs, Tamim Iqbal and Abid Ali replace Chris Lynn and Salman Butt for Lahore Qalandars. Sherfane Rutherford comes in Karachi Kings’ squad in place if Chris Jordan while Mahmudullah will replace Moeen Ali in the Multan Sultans squad.

The remaining games in Pakistan Super League are scheduled to start from November 14 with all games being played in Karachi. Multan Sultan and Karachi Kings face each other in the Qualifier 1 while Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi set to battle it out in the Eliminator.

