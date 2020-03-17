Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Semi-Final 2, Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of KAR vs LAH on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars (Photo Credits: Twitter/Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars)

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will take each other on in the second semi-final of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2020. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 17, 2020 (Tuesday). Karachi Kings finished third in the team standings with 11 points while Lahore Qalandars secured the third place after a win over table-toppers Multan Sultans. Fans searching for live streaming of Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2020, can scroll down below for more details. Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars 2nd Semi-Final, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020.

History is on the line for both the teams in this clash as a win could see either of them enter in the PSL final for the first time. Karachi Kings have reached the play-offs in all the four previous seasons but have never made it to the summit clash and this is a good opportunity for the Babar Azam-led side. Lahore, on the other hand, have never got further than the group stages and have made it to the semi-finals for the first time and will be hoping to secure a place in the finals. PSL 2020 Points Table Final Update

The second semi-final of PSL 2020 between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars was scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 17, 2020. However, in view of coronavirus outbreak PSL 2020 has been postponed. PSL 2020 Semi-Finals and Final Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in Pakistan, PCB to Announce Rescheduled Dates Later.

