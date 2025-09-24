Mumbai, September 24: Karnataka Men’s T20 Cricket Series for the Blind 2025 kicked off at Altiore Sports, The Oval, here on Wednesday, bringing together four teams named after Karnataka’s illustrious dynasties — Kadambas, Hoysalas, Chalukyas, and Wadiyars — each symbolising the State’s rich cultural and historical legacy. The opening day saw high-intensity clashes. In the first match, Karnataka Hoysalas registered a commanding 42-run victory over Karnataka Kadambas. Captain Harish S led from the front with a scintillating 68 off 55 balls, guiding his side to a formidable 197/6 in 20 overs. Despite a valiant unbeaten 44 by Hemanth*, the Kadambas faltered under scoreboard pressure, finishing at 155/9. CABI Chairman Mahantesh Kivadasannavar Meets President of India Droupadi Murmu Presents Details of Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 for Blind.

In the second match, Karnataka Wadiyars outclassed Karnataka Chalukyas with a convincing 59-run win. Powered by Krishnamurthy S’s quickfire 36 off 26 balls and crucial lower-order partnerships, the Wadiyars posted 176/9. Their disciplined bowling and sharp fielding dismantled the Chalukyas, who were bowled out for 117.

The league stage continues on September 24 and 25, culminating in a 3rd vs. 4th ranking match on the morning of September 26, followed by the grand finale at 1:00 PM, where the top two teams will battle for the championship title.

The tournament is being organised by the Karnataka Cricket Association for the Blind (KCAB) in collaboration with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), furthering the mission of promoting inclusivity and sporting excellence. Earlier, India wom the Men’s Bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind 2025 against 4-1 in February. India Announces 16-Member Squad for Inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind 2025.

While India secured the series with a commanding 4-0 lead, Bangladesh fought back in the last match to register a hard-earned 11-run victory. In May, India won the second edition of the Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket, an international bilateral series between India and South Africa, with a dominant 5-0 series victory at the Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru.

