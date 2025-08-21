Mumbai, August 21: South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj expressed his elation on reclaiming the ODI No.1 bowler spot in the latest rankings update issued by the ICC on Wednesday. In his first ODI outing after the Champions Trophy in Dubai, Maharaj dismantled Australia with a five-wicket haul in the first ODI of the three-match series. As a result, he reclaimed the top spot in the ODI rankings, dethroning Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana. South Africa Spinner Keshav Maharaj Reclaims Top Spot in ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings 2025.

“It’s a special feeling, I think, to be ranked as the No.1 bowler in the world. You think about the years and years of hard work and see it come together to be able to earn the title,” Maharaj told ICC Digital via Cricket South Africa.

The left-arm spinner had previously topped the ODI bowling rankings during the ICC World Cup 2023.

“To get it (the No. 1 spot) back is even more special. I haven’t played ODI cricket in a while, so it’s nice to get back on the park and obviously help the team to get back to winning ways,” he said.

South Africa lead the ODI series 1-0, with the second ODI to be played at Mackay on Friday. The accolade comes as a relief for Maharaj, who made his international comeback after a groin strain kept him out of cricket over the last few weeks, in the ongoing ODI series against Australia. AUS vs SA 1st ODI 2025: Keshav Maharaj Reaches 300 ODI Wickets, Takes Five-Wicket As South Africa Thrash Australia in Series Opener.

“Really thoroughly enjoyed it,” Maharaj spoke about his performance. “First game back after a long time, and to be able to put in a performance like that just keeps me grounded, keeps me hungry, and keeps me wanting more.”

Apart from Maharaj, another South African making headlines is young Dewald Brevis, who lit up the T20I series against Australia. Brevis topped the run charts with 180 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 204.54, highlighted by a stunning match-winning 125 not out off 56 balls in the second game.

Maharaj was full of praise for the youngster’s power-hitting, calling it a rare gift. “I think he’s (Brevis) a super special talent. He’s transitioned from his last T20I game, two years back, and (it’s great) to see how he’s come leaps and bounds.

“I know the hard work he’s put in behind the scenes, and to come to fruition is super special. He’s a great kid, a funny kid, and has the ability to clear the boundary at will, not many others are able to do so.”

The Proteas spinner also wished Brevis well for the future. “He’s got a long journey ahead of him in international cricket, and long may his good form continue.”

