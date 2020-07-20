Kevin Pietersen had hilariously trolled Yuvraj Singh after Manchester United lost to Chelsea last night in the FA Cup 2019-20 semi-finals at the Old Trafford. England cricketer is quite an ardent fan of Chelsea whereas, Pietersen has been an ardent follower of Manchester United. The two have always had a banter when any of these sides have played against each other. On this occasion too, things were no different as the English cricketer hilariously trolled the left-hander saying, " I hope you get well soon." David de Gea Mercilessly Trolled After Slip-Ups Against Chelsea During FA Cup 2019-20 Semi-Finals, Fans Believe Cristiano Ronaldo Ended Man United Goal-Keeper’s Career! (Watch Video).

It all started with Kevin Pietersen tagging the Indian cricketer asking if he was okay. Yuvraj Singh responded by writing that he isn't hurting. "Just checking. Lots of talk a few weeks ago. Just checking you still wanted to chat?! Hope you recover well! You can come watch Champions League as my guest anytime." Yuvi ended the chat by saying Man United never gives up. You can check out the tweet below:

Haha no mate I’m not I’m hurting 🤭 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 19, 2020

Another one

Hmmm let’s see we never give up @ManUtd — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 19, 2020

Manchester United lost to Chelsea by 1-3. Only Bruno Fernandes scored a goal for the Red Devils. It was the Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea who was trolled mercilessly for the goof-ups in the match and leaving out a couple of goals. The team has been ousted from the FA Cup tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).