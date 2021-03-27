Kevin Pietersen posted a cryptic tweet and questioned if it was necessary to ‘announce it to the world’ when a person gets infected with COVID-19. The former England cricketer took to Twitter and asked why people announce on Twitter they have tested COVID-19 positive. Yuvraj Singh commented on Pietersen’s post and asked how he suddenly thought of that today (March 27) and not before. Interestingly, Pietersen’s post was shared just hours after Sachin Tendulkar informed his fans and followers on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was isolating at home. Sachin Tendulkar Tests Positive for COVID-19; Actor Abhishek Bachchan, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Join Fans in Wishing Him Swift Recovery.

“Can someone please tell me, why you need to announce it to the world, that you have Covid?!” Pietersen wrote on Twitter. Yuvraj Singh immediately responded to the tweet and asked the England cricketer how come he suddenly had that thought. “And how come you thought of this today and not before?” Yuvraj commented on Pietersen’s post and asked him. Yuvraj later revealed in a separate comment that he was just pulling Pietersen’s leg and teasing him. Take a look at their conversation. ‘Broken Bahubali’ Yuvraj Singh Gets Guard of Honour as India Legends Lift Road Safety World Series Title (Watch Video).

Kevin Pietersen-Yuvraj Singh Banter on Twitter

And how come you thought of this today and not before ? 🧐 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 27, 2021

Yuvraj Teases Pietersen

Haha just pulling you leg bud ! 😘 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 27, 2021

But fans were left shocked about the sceptic nature of Pietersen’s post and asked him if it was related to Tendulkar’s post. Sachin, 47, had revealed in a post hours earlier that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating at home. "I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative,” Sachin said in his statement.

Sachin Tendulkar Tests COVID-19 Positive

“I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you,” he wrote.

Kevin Pietersen, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh recently played in the Road Safety World Series 2021 tournament. Pietersen’s England were knocked out of the league stage while Tendulkar captained India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends in the final to win the inaugural edition of the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2021 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).