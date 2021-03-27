Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19. Sachin, 47, said in a statement on social media that he tested positive for the virus and is self-isolating at home. The Master Blaster also informed his fans and followers that all other members in the family have tested negative. Sachin said he had undergone a test following mild symptoms and the test results showed that he had tested positive. Many former cricketers, actors, politicians and fans wished Sachin a speedy recovery. Sachin Tendulkar Tests COVID-19 Positive, Quarantines Himself at Home.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative,” Sachin said in the statement. “I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you,” he wrote. Take a look at Sachin's Post. Road Safety Series 2021: Sachin Tendulkar & Brian Lara Emphasise on the Importance of Using Helmets On & Off The Field (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Tests COVID-19 Positive

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Sunil Deodhar and others joined fans in wishing Sachin a swift recovery. Mumbai Indians, who Sachin represented in the Indian Premier League and is currently the mentor of the side, also wished the legendary cricketer as did BCCI. Take a look at some reactions.

Get well soon @sachin_rt Ji. My Prayers for your speedy recovery 🙏 https://t.co/FX60UuMvwR — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) March 27, 2021

Get well soon Sachin. Wish you the speediest of recoveries. Praying for you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 27, 2021

Get well soon. — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 27, 2021

Will keep you in my prayers, get well soon Sachin ji. https://t.co/7JmaBWl6zL — Sai Chaitanya (@yours_chaitanya) March 27, 2021

Hit that Covid over point, out of the boundary, @sachin_rt. Wishing you a quick recovery. https://t.co/MRL6jBKGz9 — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) March 27, 2021

Best wishes for a very swift recovery. https://t.co/swZy9u9ezz — BCCI (@BCCI) March 27, 2021

Tendulkar was recently seen in the Road Safety World Series 2021 where he captained India Legends to the title of the inaugural edition of the tournament. Tendulkar-led India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends in the final to lift the trophy.

