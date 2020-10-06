Kieron Pollard has once again proved why is an asset in the Mumbai Indians (MI) team. If Pollard can’t perform with bat or ball, he definitely will up his game in the field. While fielding at long-on, Pollard took an unbelievable catch to dismiss dangerous Jos Buttler off James Pattinson. Pollard was stationed at long-on boundary when he took the stunner. The West Indies import in Mumbai Indians team ran towards his left and jumped to perfection, then got lucky as ball bounced from his arm. He showed the presence of mind and completed the match on second attempt. Kartik Tyagi Quick Facts: IPL 2020 Salary and All That You Need to Know About 19-Year-Old Rajasthan Royals Bowler.

It was a prized wicket as buttler was threatening to take the game away from Mumbai Indians. The right-handed batsman scored 70 off 44 balls, which included four fours and five sixes. Buttler’s wicket resulted in another collapse in the Royals batting order.

Legendary cricketer and Mumbai Indians’ icon Sachin Tendulkar was quick to react. He took to Twitter and wrote, “HA HA HA.... only @KieronPollard55 can take such catches consistently!” Hardik Pandya Survives Jofra Archer's Beamer But Suryakumar Yadav Hit With Bouncer During MI vs RR IPL 2020 Clash (Watch Video).

Here’s Kieron Pollard’s Catch

What a Catch from Kieron Pollard 😲 , Only he can pull it of Stunner like this | #IPL2020 | #RRvsMI pic.twitter.com/BrigTWMzFj — Mᴀᴛʜᴀɴ Wʀɪᴛᴇs (@Cric_life59) October 6, 2020

Here’s How Sachin Tendulkar Reacted

Pollard after taking the catch came on to bowl his second over and picked a wicket of Tom Curran as well. Pollard is one of Mumbai Indians’ best player and has won many games for the franchise not only with bat but with his fielding as well.

