Two teams at the opposite ends of the table and with contrasting fortunes meet in match 38 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) play Delhi Capitals (DC) eight matches each after starting their seasons with a thriller at the same venue exactly a month ago. Kings XI Punjab needed 1 run to win from 3 deliveries with four wickets in the tank but ended tying the game before Delhi clinched the match in the super over. Since then both sides have faced different fortunes but come into this fixture on a two-match winning streak. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bat first. KXIP vs DC Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals are placed at the top of the IPL 2020 points table with 14 points from nine matches and two more wins can all but secure their place in the IPL playoffs. Kings XI Punjab, on the other, need to win at least four of their remaining five games to hold any chance of finishing in the final four at the end of the group stage. Punjab are currently seventh in the team standings with only six points from nine matches. A win on Tuesday will take them to fifth. KXIP vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 38.

KXIP vs DC Playing 11

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande.

The form and KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal and the inclusion of Chris Gayle have turned Kings XI Punjab’s fortunes in the last two games. They beat Royal Challengers (RCB) and defending champions Mumbai Indians in their last two matches and will be confident of producing a similar result against the table-toppers.

Shreyas Iyer’s side, on the other, have battled injuries but are comfortably sitting on top of the points table. They are two points clear of Mumbai Indians, who have also played a game more. Delhi are set to welcome Rishabh Pant back into starting XI with the left-handed wicket-keeper batsmen returning from a hamstring injury. Shimron Hetmyer is also likely to return with Alex Carey set to make way.

