Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will play Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 38 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on October 20 (Tuesday). Shreyas Iyer’s side are on top of the IPL 2020 points table with 14 points from 9 matches. Punjab have played the same number of games but have won only three and are placed sixth temporarily, which will change after CSK play Rajasthan Royals on Monday. The last meeting between these sides went into the super over under dramatic circumstances before Delhi Capitals snatched a win. Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 Match.

Punjab needed 1 run to win from 3 balls in their opening match of IPL 2020 against Delhi Capitals but lost two successive wickets and failed to win the game. Kagiso Rabada then blew them away in the super over. Back from a tremendous double super over win over the defending champions Mumbai Indians, KL Rahul's side will hope they can return the favour. Meanwhile, take a look at 7 things you need to know about the KXIP vs DC match. KXIP vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 38.

KXIP vs DC Head-to-Head

Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab have faced each other 25 times in Indian Premier League (IPL) history and KXIP lead the head-to-head records with 14 wins. DC have won 11 games, including the last two. Punjab through have always had the upper-hand on their northern India rivals and have won three of the last five meetings.

KXIP vs DC Key Players

Shikhar Dhawan is in the form of his life and scored his maiden century in the last game. Shreyas Iyer and Kagiso Rabada are the other key players for Delhi. Captain KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Shami are the key players for Kings XI Punjab.

KXIP vs DC Mini-Battles

KL Rahul vs Kagiso Rabada will be the biggest match-up to watch in KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 match. Chris Gayle vs Ravichandran Ashwin and Nicholas Pooran vs Anrich Nortje will be the other key mini-battles to watch.

KXIP vs DC, IPL 2020 Match 38 Venue

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

KXIP vs DC Match Timings

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals match 38 of IPL 2020 will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) while toss is scheduled to take place 07:00 pm. As per local time, the clash will be played at 06:00 pm.

KXIP vs DC Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Fans can follow the live telecast of KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 match on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of the match will be available online on Disney+Hotstar.

KXIP vs DC Likely Playing XIs

KXIP Probable Playing 11: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

DC Probable Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

