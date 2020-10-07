The initial part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been high-voltage indeed as most of the matches have gone down to the wire. Kolkata Knight Riders, who won two of their four games, have made a decent start to the tournament and will be raring to register their another victory against Chennai Super Kings on October 7 (Wednesday) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the crucial encounter, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik accepted Kieron Pollard's break the beard challenge and came up with a new look. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen flaunting his shaped moustache and beard. KKR vs CSK IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming.

"@kieron.pollard55 Challenge accepted. As the season intensifies, time to hit a new level & #breakthebeard. KKR 1 - MI 1. #korbolorbojeetbo #GameFaceOn #ipl #MIvsKKR," Karthik captioned the video on the picture-sharing website. Earlier, Pollard also took the break the beard challenge from Hardik Pandya and sported a French cup. The Caribbean star further nominated Karthik from the challenge, and the veteran wicket-keeper batsman accepted the task in style. KKR vs CSK Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 21.

Dinesh Karthik's New Look!!

Meanwhile, just like his beard, Karthik will also like to change KKR's fortunes against CSK. The two-time champions faced an 18-run defeat in their last outing and will be raring to bounce back in style. While youngsters like Shubman Gill, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi have made a mark, proven stars like Sunil Narine and Andre Russell haven't left much impact.

Karthik himself hasn't played a significant knock in IPL 2020 and would like to get some runs under his belt. Notably, CSK are coming fresh from an emphatic 10-wicket triumph against Kings XI Punjab and will take the field with a lot of confidence.

