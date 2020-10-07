IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online: Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on each other in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match 21. While Knight Riders are on fourth spot on the IPL 2020 points table, Super Kings are one place below them on fifth. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming online and free telecast details of KKR vs CSK IPL 2020 clash can scroll down below. KKR vs CSK Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 21.

Both Kolkata and Chennai have won two out of four matches. While Chennai Super Kings come into the match with an impressive win against Kings XI Punjab on their back, Knight Riders lost to Delhi Capitals in their last outing. CSK will be looking to bounce back and register their third win of the season. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KKR vs CSK IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

KKR vs CSK Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 21 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can follow the live action of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2020 in India. Son fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels to live telecast the match with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the KKR vs CSK clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network. KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 21.

KKR vs CSK Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 21 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the KKR vs CSK match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, have to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscription on select plans.

