Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 46. The game will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26, 2020. KKR is led by Eoin Morgan, while KXIP plays under the captaincy of KL Rahul. Both KKR and KXIP will enter this game with a victory to their name. KKR is at the 4th position in the point table with 12 points, while KXIP is at the 5th spot with 10 points. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 betting odds, tips, predictions and favourites amongst Kolkata and Punjab. KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: KL Rahul, Sunil Narine and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Kolkata defeated Delhi Capitals in their previous game by 59 runs after posting a total of 194/6. Delhi managed to score only 135/9 during their chase. On the other hand, KXIP displayed some great bowling performance as they were successful in defending the target of 127 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who managed to score only 114 runs. KKR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 46.

KKR vs KXIP Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Bookmakers have chosen Kolkata Knight Riders over Kings XI Punjab. As per Bet356, bet odds for KKR is 1.80 while for KXIP it is 2.00. There is not much difference in the ongoing performance of both teams and currently, Punjab and Kolkata are doing well in IPL season 13.

Speaking about KKR vs KXIP head to head record, Kolkata leads Punjab by 18-8. Also, KKR defeated Punjab in their previous games of the ongoing season. KKR seems to be a more calm and composed side than KXIP, therefore it can be safe to go with Eoin Morgan side, however, the contest will be tough.

