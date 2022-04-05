Two former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) take on each other in the match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). The KKR vs MI IPL 2022 clash takes place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. While KKR will feature in their fourth game of the season, MI will take field for the third time in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, ahead of the KKR vs MI, we take a look at key battles and other important things from the match. KKR vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 14.

With two wins under their belt from three games, Knight Riders sit on second place on the IPL 2022 points table. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are yet to open their winning account and have faced two back to back defeats. And as a result of it, Mumbai Indians are on eight spot just above Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

KKR vs MI Head-to-Head Record

This will be the 30th meeting between these two teams. The head-to-head is impressively in favour of MI with 22 wins while KKR have won just seven. In last five encounters between these two teams, MI have won four games.

KKR vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 14 Key Players

Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell will be the key players from Kolkata Knight Riders camp to watch out for. In MI camp, Ishan Kishan and Tymal Mills will be the key contenders.

KKR vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 14 Mini Battles

In the KKR vs MI game, Jasprit Bumrah vs Ajinkya Rahane will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Rohit Sharma vs Umesh Yadav. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

KKR vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 14 Venue and Match Timing

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (KKR vs MI) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on April 06, 2022 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

KKR vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 14 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match live on Star Sports channels. The KKR vs MI match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the KKR vs MI live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

KKR vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 14 Likely Playing XIs

KKR Predicted Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi/Rasikh Salam, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

MI Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David/Dewald Brevis, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2022 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).