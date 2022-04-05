Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 14 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The KKR vs MI clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje, Pune, on April 06, 2022 (Wednesday). Meanwhile, fans searching for KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

Kolkata Knight Riders were victorious in the opening game of IPL 2022 after defending champions Chennai Super Kings but lost their second game miserably against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Shreyas Iyer-led side then bounced back to win the game against Punjab Kings (PBKS). On the other hand, the top-notch and all-time favourites of IPL, Mumbai Indians, have been disappointing till now in IPL 2022, losing both their games thus far. Despite all the efforts by MI against DC and RR, it never seemed enough. The record-time winners MI and the moderately favourite KKR will be eyeing to do well in the next game. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

KKR vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Sam Billings (KKR), Ishan Kishan (MI) could be our wicket-keepers.

KKR vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Tilak Varma (MI) are our batters of our Dream11 Fantasy Team.

KKR vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sunil Narine (KKR), Kieron Pollard (MI), Andre Russell (KKR) can be our batters.

KKR vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Umesh Yadav (KKR), Tymal Mills (MI), Jasprit Bumrah (MI) could be taken as bowlers.

KKR vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sam Billings (KKR), Ishan Kishan (MI), Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Tilak Varma (MI), Sunil Narine (KKR), Kieron Pollard (MI), Andre Russell (KKR), Umesh Yadav (KKR), Tymal Mills (MI), Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Shreyas Iyer (KKR) could be named as the captain of your KKR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Andre Russell (KKR) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2022 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).