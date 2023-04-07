Kolkata Knight Riders clinched a massive victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. defeating them by 81-runs, bagging their first victory of the season and registering their first points on the table. KKR lost their first game against Punjab Kings and after four years they were making a comeback to their home ground Eden Gardens. It definitely kept the players under a certain amount of pressure, specially with owner Shah Rukh Khan also present in the game, cheering for the team. But despite initial stutter, they came out passing through the test in flying colours. After the win, Shah Rukh himself was also happy and enjoyed with the players on the ground and later in the dressing room. Shah Rukh Khan has been one of the owners involved with his team by heart and soul and this time it was no different. Shardul Thakur Opens Up On His Knock Against RCB in IPL 2023, KKR All-Rounder Says 'Even I Don’t Know Where It Came From'.

The key reason for the win has been the massive score KKR put up on the board in the first innings. The credit for that goes majorly to three cricketers. Two of them were not part of KKR last season and were traded for this edition of the game, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who opened the innings and showed maturity in a crisis moment, when wickets were tumbling at one end, ending up with a sensible 57(44). While the main showstopper has been Shardul Thakur, who has dispatched the ball all over the Eden Gardens, hitting a 29-ball 68 and turning the game on its head. In a video released by the Indian Premier League, the two were spotted engaged in a conversation dissecting their performance and also the atmosphere.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Shardul Thakur Conversation

During the conversation, Thakur hailed former India cricketer Virender Sehwag’s gutsy brand of cricket and credited him for his inspiration. Virender Sehwag shared a post appreciating the duo of Shardul and Rinku for clean hitting. Shardul admitted that he learned all the clean hitting against pace watching Sehwag himself. It was not the only fanboy moment of the conversation as young Gurbaz, who has made it to such a big stage for the first time, confessed that playing in front of Shah Rukh Khan and meeting him has been a dream come true.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2023 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).