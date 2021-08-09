KL Rahul addressed the post-match conference after India vs England 1st Test 2021 Day 5 and a journalist here asked about Jasprit Bumrah coming back into forme once again as he scalped nine wickets in the first Test match between India and England. KL Rahul who was addressing the press was quite puzzled by the question. KL Rahul explained that Bumrah has proven himself in every condition he has played and has been a match-winner for India. "Sir, I don’t know why you are saying that (Jasprit) Bumrah has made a comeback. Every time, in every game, in every condition he has proved himself and he is our number one bowler," he explained. KL Rahul Says, ‘It Was a Great Way To Start the Series’ After India vs England First Test Ends in a Draw (Watch Video).

"We are happy that he is doing what he is (has) been doing since he started playing Test cricket. Wherever he has played, he has been a match-winner for us. We are happy that he has done once again, what he does best," he said. The journalist was referring to Bumrah's performance in the World Tets Championship 2020-21 finals against New Zealand. He was wicketless in the sumit clash. Also his performance was quite a mediocre one even during the IPL 2021.

Talking about the first match between India and England, the game ended with a draw. All thanks to the rains that played a spoilsport. India needed 157 runs to win the first match. But that too couldnt happen becasue of the rains. KL Rahul scored 84 runs in the first innings.

